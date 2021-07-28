Three tenants secured after landmark Glasgow building undergoes transformation

McLellan Works, formerly known as Breckenridge House, is a landmark 160-year-old building on Glasgow's Sauchiehall Street. It has undergone a refurbishment with 'sustainability at the heart of its design and function', according to property developer Bywater Properties.

McLellan Works, formerly known as Breckenridge House, is a landmark 160-year-old building on the city’s Sauchiehall Street. It has undergone a major refurbishment with “sustainability at the heart of its design and function”, according to property developer Bywater Properties.

The firm said its investment was helping to revitalise the area around McLellan Works, which is at the heart of Glasgow City Council’s “avenues” project.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the refurbishment, the company re-used and recycled elements where possible while “never compromising the heritage of the building”.

Theo Michell, principal at Bywater Properties, said: “Despite all the challenges thrown at projects like McLellan Works during the pandemic, it’s heartening to see our vision for the project come to life. We are not just bucking office property trends in Glasgow but for the UK as a whole during these time of uncertainty.

“We’re especially proud that our commitment to establishing a sustainably-led redevelopment approach has come to life.

“We have revitalised the building by incorporating refurbished furniture and fit outs for the spaces and a leasing approach which puts renewable energy and other sustainability initiatives at the centre of McLellan Works.”

The three new tenants for the building are Japanese animation distributor Anime, digital PR outfit Loud Mouth Media and building firm Heb Homes.

Daniel Mead, head of asset management for Bywater Properties, said: “Securing three new lettings at McLellan Works during the pandemic is a huge achievement for our leasing team and for the wider Glasgow economy. Each deal was conceived, negotiated and concluded during the lockdown resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic.”

He added: “We expect to announce further lettings during the summer which will further highlight the mix of innovative new office and retail businesses that we are bringing to McLellan Works which complement the city’s most exciting and culturally creative area.”

Fronting onto the north side of Sauchiehall Street, between Dalhousie Street and Rose Street, McLellan Works shares its entrance with the McLellan Galleries, currently occupied by Glasgow School of Art.

The council’s avenues project aims to make the city centre more accessible for local people and businesses.

A message from the Editor: