Third generation Fife bakery business heads west to open first-ever drive-thru branch

Bayne’s the Family Baker is a third-generation family business founded in 1954, and operating 59 branches across Scotland and a manufacturing facility in Lochore close to the site of its original shop. It currently employs 560 staff across its business.

The firm is set to open its first drive-thru outlet at Hillington Park, the business estate next to the M8 motorway in Glasgow that is home to more than 500 businesses employing some 8,000 staff.

Work on the £1 million outlet – Frasers Property’s second new-build drive-up and drive-thru development at Hillington Park – is expected to be completed and handed over to Bayne’s in October.

A CGI of how the new Bayne's drive-thru outlet should look when it opens later this year at Hillington Park, near Glasgow.

John Bayne, joint managing director at Bayne’s the Family Baker, said: “Much has changed since my grandfather started the business in 1954 but the business has grown successfully by retaining the family business ethos he set out with.

“When he opened the first shop more than 60 years ago, I don’t imagine he’d have envisaged people buying bakery products from a Bayne’s drive thru, or indeed how successful the company would become.

“We recognise that more people are looking for convenience and easy access to fresh bakery and coffee so we are excited to be adding our first drive-thru outlet to the 59 other shops we operate across cities and towns in Scotland.”

The new unit will be in an amenity zone located in close proximity to junction 26 on the M8, which already has a Starbucks drive-thru facility.

Fellow Fife bakery business Stephens has also moved into the drive-up and drive-thru game with a number of new branches in recent years.

Grant Edmondson, commercial director at Hillington Park, added: “The combined appeal of the many thousands of people working in and visiting Hillington Park every day and a highly visible site next to key transportation links makes our location a compelling business case for popular brands. For this main reason Bayne’s the Family Baker has chosen their perfect location for its first drive-thru store.”

