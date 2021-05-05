Starbucks franchise growth creates more than 100 jobs in Scotland

More than 100 jobs have been created as a Starbucks franchise business expands its footprint in Scotland.

By Scott Reid
Wednesday, 5th May 2021, 12:30 pm
Glasgow-based OCO Westend, one of the coffee shop giant’s longest licensed partners in the UK, recently opened its latest store in Polmadie, creating 20 jobs.

The new site follows openings in Inverness, Rutherglen, Paisley and Hillington since August of last year, with these stores generating a total of 105 jobs.

Support secured from HSBC UK has helped with the firm’s expansion by covering the construction and fit-out costs for the new stores. The franchise firm plans to open two further stores later this year, with more planned for 2022 and beyond.

JJ O’Hara is managing director of Glasgow-based OCO Westend, one of Starbucks’ longest licensed partners in the UK.

JJ O’Hara, managing director of OCO Westend, said: “We’re thrilled to be able to open our new Polmadie drive-thru location, hot on the heels of our new stores in Inverness and Rutherglen.

HSBC UK has supported us for the past eight years since we opened our first store on Dumfries High Street in 2013. Since then, the bank’s franchise expertise and guidance has enabled us to build a sustainable and successful business across Scotland.”

Recent growth means the franchise business now employs 273 people across 13 outlets in Scotland.

Kevin McKenna, relationship manager for HSBC UK in Scotland, added: “OCO Westend has continued to steadily add to its impressive portfolio in recent years and we’re thrilled to support its expansion.

“With the on-the-go cafe market continuing to flourish, OCO Westend has spotted a gap in the market across Scotland and moved quickly to fill it.”

