Think you could run Nando's? Scots can now work their way to top of beloved chicken chain

Popular flame-grilled chicken chain Nando’s has launched a Scottish apprenticeship scheme that could see a trainee rise all the way to managing director.

The firm said it has opened applications for level two to level five apprenticeships, providing a “full career pathway” in the hospitality sector. The launch of the full apprenticeship programme in Scotland means that opportunities are now available across more than 450 Nando’s restaurants in the UK. It comes as the peri-peri chicken chain also launches its level five apprenticeship in England, now offering a dedicated apprenticeship pathway from entry level to managing director.

Since launching its apprenticeship programme in England in 2017, Nando’s - whose workers are referred to as Nandocas - has trained 350 apprentices across its restaurants and central support function.

Maria Horn, the company’s chief people officer, said: “At Nando’s we’re passionate about our people and championing rewarding careers in the hospitality sector. Our training and development standards are recognised as industry-leading in creating a clear career path and equipping people with the skills they need to get into, or back to, work.

“Introducing the Nando’s apprenticeship programme in Scotland brings this opportunity to even more future Nandocas across the UK and, together with the launch of our level five apprenticeship programme in England, marks the next step in our investment in hospitality careers. We look forward to helping more Nandocas to rise up all the way from level two to management level.”

Level two of the programme - dubbed “hospitality hero” - is open to anyone over the age of 16, and the 15-month syllabus includes training on customer service, team leadership and personal development, while providing opportunities to learn alongside restaurant staff. Level three provides a pathway to assistant manager, level four to general manager, while level five is offered as a route to “strategic leadership”, and is certified by the Chartered Management Institute.

The firm said it had already welcomed 20 apprentices onto the programme in Scotland and more than 20 apprentices onto the level five pathway to strategic leadership programme across Scotland and England in its latest cohort.

Globally, the South African-headquartered group has around 34,000 employees. It opened its first restaurants within the UK in 1992, in the London suburbs of Ealing and Earls Court, initially focusing on takeaway food. Nando’s claims to be the biggest collector of South African artwork in the world. Every restaurant has its own gallery thanks to a partnership with Spier Arts Trust.