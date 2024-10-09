Labour Government cuts to higher and degree apprenticeships could hold back economic growth

A change in government this summer inevitably brought a period of vast uncertainty and concerns around how a change in policy would impact education and the environment, through to living standards and the wider economy.

Labour’s election win has also put the future of higher and degree apprenticeships into sharp focus and raised some fears that their rapid progress, popularity and growth across Scotland under the previous government could be undone.

In its manifesto, Labour claimed the Conservative’s Apprenticeship Levy was broken, needed to provide greater flexibility and that it was planning to invest around 50% less in apprenticeships across all levels moving forwards. That fear has not been alleviated and for apprenticeships to come under threat seems unthinkable when you consider how critical they are across the country in terms of promoting social inclusion, bolstering the Scottish economy and addressing the skills gap across all sectors.

Dr Mandy-Crawford Lee has over 20 years experience of influencing skills policy and strategic planning

UVAC is not alone in recognising and voicing these concerns. A recent survey of our university members explored what policy commitments and funding support the new government should provide, to ensure higher and degree apprenticeships meet employer talent needs across Scotland.

The results certainly provided food for thought. A resounding 88% of universities believe that higher and degree apprenticeships hold the key to Labour driving economic growth and addressing the urgent skills gap across the UK. Those surveyed believe that the new government should continue the apprenticeship progress made under the Conservatives, with 84% urging Labour to support their continued growth.

As is always the case, the future expansion of apprenticeships across all levels in Scotland will largely boil down to money. 64% of universities believe Labour should commit to helping them meet the cost challenges of delivering higher and degree apprenticeships in partnership with employers and help them diversify their provision to meet the needs of more business sectors.

Money is also at the heart of the new government’s plans to restrict levy funding of level 7 apprenticeships. We believe this will only widen the skills gap, hinder the economy and have a significant financial impact on Scottish employers needing to develop future managers, business leaders or fill specialist roles such as technology, nursing and clinical practice.

Apprenticeships are key to filling the skills gap identified by universities and employers (Picture: Adobe)

Given this government’s current focus is economic growth and addressing social mobility, it makes no sense to introduce policy that could undermine it. Apprenticeships at level 7 are proven to enhance social mobility, by giving individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds the opportunity to follow a pathway into the professions, gain access to higher education and also achieve higher-paid, senior-level positions further in their career. Many people from underserved communities could now not realise their full earning potential as a result and miss out on opportunities to become highly skilled in their chosen profession.

We welcome any attempts to engage more young people with apprenticeships via the government’s aims to introduce paid ‘foundation’ apprenticeships, but this should not be at the expense of level 7 and the career and skills progression of employees at every stage of their working life.

It certainly feels like we’re at a crossroads for higher and degree apprenticeships under this new government. What remains hugely reassuring though is that higher education institutions and employers across Scotland are fully aligned and will continually defend the vital role apprenticeships play in the country’s economy as an all age, all skills level programme delivered by all types of providers.