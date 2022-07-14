ThinCats backs multi-million-pound buyout of children’s residential care group

Established in 2012, Inspire Scotland is recognised as a key provider of residential care north of the Border, registered on the national framework for children’s residential care and education services. It has about a dozen homes across Scotland.

Connor Martin of Glasgow-based Inspire Scotland said: “We are dedicated to securing the futures of all the children and young people that come into our care. The funding from ThinCats gives us even greater control over our own destiny and we are grateful to Richard and the team for their continued support.”

Richard Henshaw, director national healthcare, ThinCats, which has previously provided growth capital to secure a number of additional sites for Inspire, said: “This transaction represents our belief in the vision and strength of the management team at Inspire. They have big plans for the future and we are delighted to be on that journey with them.”

Stephen North, Synergy Commercial Finance, added: “It was a pleasure working with Richard on this latest transaction. The whole process had its challenges [but] was handled brilliantly, and I know the team at Inspire really like the hands-on approach.”

ThinCats is an alternative lender dedicated to funding small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with business loans from £1 million up to £15m. It has already enabled SMEs across the UK to borrow more than £1.3 billion.

ThinCats is the trading name of a group of companies owned by ESF Capital.