Head of News Dale Miller accepts the award on behalf of Aidan Smith (left), Janet Christie picks up the Arts/Entertainment award for the second year running

The awards were held in Glasgow on Wednesday evening

Scotsman journalists have again been recognised at the annual Scottish Press Awards.

Feature writer Janet Christie scooped the Arts and Entertainment Journalist of the Year for the second year running, while Aidan Smith won the Sports Columnist of the Year gong.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Investigations Correspondent Martyn McLaughlin was named runner-up in the Financial/Business journalist of the year category, while Janet also picked up a runners-up award in Feature Writer of the Year.

In all, The Scotsman and Scotland on Sunday bagged 13 nominations in the prestigious awards, overseen by Newsbrands Scotland, which were held in Glasgow on Wednesday evening, shortlisted in categories including Podcast of the Year, Best Coverage of a Live Event, and Front Page of the Year. Emma Newlands, Calum Ross, Alan Pattullo, Euan McColm, and Rosalind Erskine all gained nominations .

The evening also saw Ian Swanson, the longstanding Political Editor on The Scotsman’s sister title the Edinburgh Evening News honoured with a very well deserved Lifetime Achievement Award.

Chair of Judges, Richard Neville said: “In another year of turbulence and change, it’s a real tribute to the sector’s resilience that the diligence and creativity of Scottish journalism is more evident than ever.