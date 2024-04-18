Host of nominations for The Scotsman and Scotland on Sunday in annual Scottish Press Awards

The Scotsman was nominated in the Front Page of the Year category

The Scotsman and sister title Scotland on Sunday have secured a host of nominations for the annual Scottish Press Awards.

In all, the titles bagged 13 nominations in the prestigious awards, overseen by Newsbrands Scotland, which will be announced at a ceremony in Glasgow in May.

Investigations correspondent Martyn McLaughlin is nominated both in the Financial/Business Journalist of the Year and Specialist Journalist of the Year categories. Feature writer Janet Christie meanwhile picks up nominations as both Arts and Entertainment Journalist of the Year and Feature Writer of the Year.

Rosalind Erskine is nominated as Food and Drink Writer of the Year while her Scran podcast is also on the shortlist for Podcast of the Year.

Emma Newlands is on the shortlist for Financial/Business Journalist of the Year in the same week as she was nominated in the Headlinemoney awards.

Education Correspondent Calum Ross is nominated in the Specialist Journalist of the Year category.

Aidan Smith is up for Sports Columnist of the Year, while Euan McColm, who writes for both The Scotsman and Scotland on Sunday, is on the shortlist again to defend his Columnist of the Year title.

Award-winning sports writer Alan Pattullo is nominated as Sports Feature Writer of the Year, and Deputy Political Editor David Bol is nominated in the Political Journalist of the Year category for his work before joining The Scotsman last month.

The Scotsman’s coverage of the Coronation, led by Alison Campsie’s report from Westminster Abbey, is nominated in the Best Coverage of a Live Event category.

The Scotsman’s striking front page, designed by Gavin Munro, to mark a year of war in Ukraine is nominated in the Front Page of the Year category.

Richard Neville, chair of the Scottish Press Awards judges, said: “It has been fantastic to see the quality of entries to this year’s awards. The talent in this industry stretches right across the spectrum of digital and print publishing and across every region of the country.

“The need for incisive, challenging journalism grows every year and Scotland’s journalists have risen to the task in the past 12 months.

“Telling good stories will always be at the heart of what the industry does but holding the rich, powerful, and opportunistic chancers to account is of equal importance. It is clear from this year’s shortlist that Scotland is not a place to come to avoid scrutiny.”