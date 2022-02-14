The Mór the merrier: Scottish tech start-up behind reward platform unveils appointments

The venture was founded by co-chief executives Craig Unsworth and Urchana Moudgil, saying it connects customers and corporate members with brands that support a wide range of causes, at discounted prices.

It has added three business-development managers – Sean Anderton, Stuart Bell, and Melanie Selcraig – to the ranks, as well as content designer Scott Durbin and content writer Delilah Kealy-Roberts, while Caitlin Whyte has been promoted to associate director.

From left: Sean Anderton, Scott Durbin, and Stuart Bell standing, with Caitlin Whyte and Christina Cheung at the front. Picture: contributed.

Mór says it now has a team of 18, with the appointments underpinning its plans to continue its growth in the employee benefits and rewards sector.

Ms Moudgil hailed the start-up’s progress to date, adding: “There is a lot of pressure on businesses right now just to get by, so I’m proud that we are able to create jobs and that we’re celebrating a milestone during these times.”

The business currently works with more than 300 vendors across the UK, offering “exclusive, corporate-only” collections with resources and discounts from partners in areas such as sustainability, maternity, transport, mental health and wellbeing, fertility, and the menopause.

It also offers independent brand experiences across fashion and accessories, home and gifting, outdoors and adventure, and fine dining.

Mór – which has integrated remote working and the four-day working week since its inception – also says it is looking to further highlight brands and names supporting important causes, pointing out that already nearly 42 per cent of businesses on its platform are female-led, such as Naked Sourdough and Rule Gin.

