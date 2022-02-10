Global brand Topgolf reveals when new hi-tech driving range near Rutherglen will officially tee off

Global sports and golf entertainment player Topgolf Entertainment Group has confirmed the predicted opening timing for the “state-of-the-art” venue, which will be its first in Scotland, and fourth in the UK.

It will also see it join a team of more than 70 venues in six countries, which collectively attract more than 30 million players a year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

'It seems very apt that the next leg of our journey takes us to Scotland, the original home of golf,' says the brand of the forthcoming venue (pictured). Picture: Michael Baxter.

Topgolf – which previously mooted a site in Edinburgh – said construction has been progressing well at the future venue, located just off the M74 near Rutherglen, and part of the Clyde Gateway regeneration programme. UK property company Ashfield Land is leading the development at the site known as “Two 74”.

The three-level, technology-harnessing venue will feature 72 climate-controlled outdoor “hitting bays”, food and drink, and private event rooms.

Topgolf vice-president of international Steve Lane said: “The UK holds a special place in our hearts as it’s where our Topgolf story began. It seems very apt that the next leg of our journey takes us to Scotland, the original home of golf.

"The Glasgow venue will be like nothing the country has ever seen. We’re thrilled to kick-off this development together with our partners at Ashfield, and introduce a venue where friends and families can safely play together and share experiences.”

Steven McGarva, development director at Ashfield Land, said: “The unique attraction is really starting to take shape… The new Topgolf will create approximately 300 new jobs and we look forward to it opening to the people of Glasgow later this year.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.