Telecoms specialist Cellnex rings up new Scottish office as part of UK-wide expansion

The firm said the trio – which also includes Manchester and Leamington Spa – will host more than 150 people, and support the company in achieving its goal of providing digital equality across the country, through the provision of upgrades to 4G and 5G infrastructure, smart communications networks, street level infrastructure and private networks.

The regional hubs will also help to ensure Cellnex UK is delivering localised support to its customers, as well as increasing the opportunity for partnerships and collaborative projects across each region, it added.

Cellnex UK is part of Spain-based Cellnex Telecom, which says it is a major operator of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructure in Europe. The company added that it has invested £6.1 billion in its UK operations over the last 18 months.

As the owner of more than 9,000 active sites across the country, Cellnex UK’s work is supporting the UK government’s Levelling Up agenda, bringing connectivity to both urban and rural areas, and helping to bridge the digital divide, it stated.

Cellnex UK MD David Crawford said: "Our three new offices will allow Cellnex UK to deliver an increasingly localised service and contribute to economic growth and digital innovation in each region. The regional approach will help us to accelerate our work in bringing connectivity to everyone, everywhere in the UK.”

The firm has opened up in Strathclyde Business Park, ​​​​​​​Bellshill (pictured) in addition to Manchester and Leamington Spa. Picture: contributed.

