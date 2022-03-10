3D tech specialist Eserv expanding into bigger Aberdeen HQ

The firm says that since its inception in 2015, it has developed a software product called As-Teg, a digital twin offering that “revolutionises” how operators design, build and maintain complex industrial plants.

Now relocating from Carden Place, it says it has added ten people to its team in the last six months, bringing total head count to over 40, amid its focus on expansion into new markets including subsea, renewables and nuclear.

Dan Millard, CEO of Eserv

The software-as-a-service firm explains that As-Teg provides a contextualised digital twin that gives owners/operators and service-providers the ability to quickly search and locate as-built, design and integrity data right from the desktop – from anywhere in the world.

Chief executive Dan Millard said: “This move into a bigger headquarters is an exciting development for Eserv and represents our commitment to investing in the next phase of our growth. It’s also a testament to the success our team has experienced over the past 12 months.

“As the energy sector transitions to meet net-zero targets, Eserv understands there is a real need to provide operators with a solution that in the short-medium term supports with lowering onsite carbon footprint but long-term works towards the future of autonomous industrial plants.

"Now with a proven track record, it’s exciting to see more operators adopting our technology across their asset portfolios, as well as customers in new energy markets such as wind and nuclear.”

