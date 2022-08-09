Tech luminaries Mark Logan and Ana Stewart to address tech showcase EIE22

Scotland’s chief entrepreneur Mark Logan, Women in Enterprise Review chair Ana Stewart, and newly appointed TechUK president Sheila Flavell have been signed up as keynote speakers at EIE22, which takes place online on October 6.

Karen Wood, director of enterprise at EIE at the University of Edinburgh’s Bayes Centre, said: “We couldn’t have hoped for a better line-up than Sheila, Ana, and Mark for EIE this year. Individually, and collectively, they bring both policy and operating know-how of the highest degree, which will be insightful for our attendees and inspiring for our start-ups and ecosystem.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

EIE stands for Engage Invest Exploit and is an annual technology investor-readiness programme and showcase. Mr Logan, who was last month named the Scottish Government’s chief entrepreneur, said: “I’m delighted to be part of EIE22. Scotland’s start-up sector is more vibrant than ever before, and EIE has played a foundational role in its development.”

The tech veteran has worked with and advised various successful start-ups, and was previously chief operating officer of online travel site Skyscanner. He is the author of the 2020 Scottish Technology Ecosystem Review, and is co-authoring the Women in Enterprise Review, or Stewart Review, alongside Ana Stewart.

Earlier this year, entrepreneur and investor Ms Stewart was appointed to chair the Scottish Government-commissioned Women in Enterprise Review. She previously founded and floated IT specialist i-design Group, which was acquired by US-based ATM group Cardtronics Inc in 2013.

Additionally, she is a partner at St Andrews-based impact investment firm Eos, a non-executive director at the Scottish Football Association, and is a board member at pet food firm Bella & Duke and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland.

Mark Logan said: 'I’m delighted to be part of EIE22. Scotland’s start-up sector is more vibrant than ever before, and EIE has played a foundational role in its development.' Picture: contributed.

Also set to address delegates in a keynote role is Ms Flavell, the newly appointed president of TechUK, the UK’s digital technology trade association. She is also the chief operating officer of London-headquartered FDM Group, the international recruitment company she co-founded in 1991. The firm completed its listing on the London Stock Exchange in 2014, going on to enter the FTSE 250 in 2017 before being bought back by Ms Flavell and her husband.

The businesswoman is known as a champion of diversity and inclusivity, and is also the chair of the Institute of Coding Industry Advisory Board, and a Digital Skills Council member.

Positive outcomes

She said: "As the new president of TechUK I am thrilled to be participating in this year’s EIE22. TechUK is the trade association which brings together companies and organisations to realise the positive outcomes of what digital technology can achieve.

Women in Enterprise Review Chair and veteran entrepreneur and investor Ana Stewart will be sharing her wisdom with delegates. Picture: Stewart Attwood.

"With around 900 members across the UK, TechUK creates a network for innovation and collaboration across business, government and stakeholders to provide a better future for people, society, the economy and the planet.”

The confirmation of the speakers comes after the EIE Scottish Startup Survey 2022 was launched in June, encompassing themes including investor engagement, growth strategy, economic outlook, and Scottish ecosystem support.