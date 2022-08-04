Healthtech firm Talking Medicines boosts US foothold with first Stateside hire

The patient intelligence business has appointed industry sales and marketing veteran Mike Strassberg as chief customer officer, in the wake of it establishing an office in New Jersey earlier this year and having outlined plans to recruit a US-based sales team, buoyed by a £1.5 million cash injection. It now says it has secured contracts with various top US-based medical advertising agencies.

Talking Medicines points out that Mr Strassberg brings 30 years of experience in the health and life sciences industry, having held multiple leadership roles at top medical communication agencies, management consultancies, and in pharma product marketing.

In his new role he is based in New York, and is tasking with driving growth, building new relationships, and helping Talking Medicines boost the profile of its artificial intelligence platform PatientMetRx.

Mr Strassberg said PatientMetRx can help better health outcomes, adding: “It’s an exciting time to join the business, with the innovative Patient Opinion Mapping feature showcasing just how powerful the insights from the system can be... I’m looking forward to driving further growth and building a US operation.”

Talking Medicines co-founder and chief executive Jo Halliday said: “Just as Talking Medicines is the voice of patients, Mike will be the voice of our customers, providing a consistent and seamless experience, driving growth, establishing new relationships, managing current accounts, and building a global customer-centric organization. I am looking forward to collaborating closely with him as we enter an exciting phase in the growth of the business.”