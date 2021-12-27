Tech firm Forensic Analytics set to grow ranks after launching Edinburgh office

The move onto Edinburgh’s George Street comes after the firm secured a £4.5 million investment from Mercia Asset Management.

The forensic-focused company has also recruited Scott McMillan as its strategic account manager for Scotland to drive forward its business credentials north of the Border, and he is described as having extensive experience in business-development and sales across the UK and Ireland.

Forensic Analytics was founded in 2013 by Joe Hoy, Martin Griffiths and Andrew Hausler, and says it has “revolutionised” the way police gather digital forensic evidence. Its tactical and strategic software offerings include Cell Site Analysis Suite, a cell site mapping tool that allows users to analyse complex, diverse data sets and create reports “to an evidential standard at speed”.

From left: chief executive Steve Rick and new strategic account manager for Scotland, Scott McMillan. Picture: Stewart Attwood.

The firm helped Police Scotland in preparing for COP26 by undertaking radio frequency propagation surveys using Lima Cell Monitor, a new and “highly portable” solution.

Lima is billed as allowing police forces and other agencies to undertake an all-network forensic survey of all the difficult-to-reach, difficult-to-access locations in the city and analyse the data quickly.

Forensic Analytics’ work was this year recognised with a Queen’s Award for Enterprise, and it said it was cited by the Metropolitan Police as having a “transformative” effect in its investigative work combating “county lines” drug-dealing networks.

Steve Rick, Forensic Analytics’ chief executive who lives in Scotland and will be based in the new office, welcomed the firm establishing a physical presence in Edinburgh, and Scott McMillan being its first-ever appointment north of the Border.

“Scott will be joined in mid-January by Adriana Wright as marketing communications manager, and we are working with Edinburgh-based Carlyle Associates to hire our chief marketing officer.

“These will be the first of many future appointments as we continue to build our profile and our business following our successful engagement with Police Scotland during COP26.

“Forensic Analytics has grown massively over the past eight years, from its founders to a team consisting of 60 [research and development] specialists, police analysts and former senior investigating officers, and our highly respected training team. Our professional services include expert witness work.”

