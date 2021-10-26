Edinburgh forensic tech pioneer selected for prestigious scale-up programme

Cyan Forensics has been selected to participate in Tech Nation’s “Upscale 7.0” programme. It is one of only two firms from Scotland to be chosen for the initiative which includes 31 participants in total.

Upscale is designed to support mid-stage, fast-scaling tech companies from around the UK.

Cyan chief executive Ian Stevenson said: “We’re looking forward to participating in Tech Nation’s Upscale growth programme, and collaborating with and learning from other fast-growing, scale-up companies.

Ian Stevenson, chief executive of Edinburgh-based Cyan Forensics. Picture: Rachel Hein Photography

“Collaboration is a cornerstone of our business - we cannot achieve our vision by working in isolation.

“People are at the heart of our growth plans, and we’re committed to building a world-class team to help us deliver groundbreaking products, helping create a world where no harmful digital content can be easily hidden or shared.”

Liam Ward, Upscale programme lead at Tech Nation, added: “We’re excited to support Cyan help law enforcement, social media and cloud companies find and block harmful content from paedophiles and terrorists.

“The impact these ambitious, fast-growing tech companies’ innovative solutions are already having on people’s lives across so many industries is evident from their combined revenue of over £90 million, and it’s fantastic to see investors taking note of the potential these tech companies have not only to scale but to transform every corner of society for the better.”

Since it was founded in 2016, Cyan has raised a total of just over £8 million.

