Taylor Swift, Euros and Royal Highland Show help turnaround Scottish high street fortunes
Scottish high streets and shopping centres saw footfall gather pace last month as a “welcome combination” of concerts, events and the Euros encouraged Scots to visit retail destinations.
Visits to stores north of the Border increased by 0.2 per cent overall in June, compared with the same month last year, according to the latest footfall monitor from industry body the Scottish Retail Consortium (SRC). The performance was more positive than the UK average year-on-year decrease of 2.3 per cent.
Shopping centre footfall in Scotland increased by 1.2 per cent last month. In terms of east-west geographic breakdown, Edinburgh footfall was up 2.4 per cent, while Glasgow registered a gain of 2.2 per cent.
Ewan MacDonald-Russell, deputy head of the SRC, said: “A modest 0.2 per cent uplift in Scottish shopper footfall in June was nonetheless the best of a weak set of figures across the UK. A welcome combination of concerts, events and the Euros offset the cool weather to encourage Scots to visit retail destinations.
“After a difficult run Glasgow saw its first increase in footfall this year with a 2.2 per cent increase, hopefully a sign that a stronger summer performance may be ahead after a difficult first half of 2024. Edinburgh narrowly pipped that performance with a 2.4 per cent increase, in part from the Royal Highland Show and Taylor Swift’s concerts, continuing a solid series of figures.
“Despite this stronger performance, high streets remain in a parlous condition. As we move into the summer holidays retailers will be hoping for a sustained improvement in footfall to help offset the previous difficult months.”
Andy Sumpter, retail consultant for Sensormatic Solutions, which helps compile the footfall report, added: “With the rain finally giving way to drier and sunnier weather, this along with events including the start of the 2024 Euros and Taylor Swift’s Eras tour helped to deliver an ambient boost to shopper traffic, pushing Scottish footfall to its highest recovery since September 2023. Retailers will be hoping that major sporting events, including Wimbledon and the Paris Olympics, provide positive opportunities to entice shoppers into stores.”
