New First Minister must bring 'more coherent approach to revitalising high streets' as footfall drags

Scotland’s new First Minister must bring “a more coherent approach to revitalising our high streets and retail destinations”, industry chiefs have demanded, following news of a further decline in footfall.

Visits to Scottish stores fell for a seventh consecutive month in April, according to the latest footfall monitor from the Scottish Retail Consortium (SRC). The overall year-on-year fall of 3.6 per cent last month masked an east coast/west coast split. While footfall in Edinburgh increased by 2.3 per cent, Glasgow suffered a 5.7 per cent decline.

David Lonsdale, director of the SRC, warned that the regulatory burden facing retailers continued to grow with firms facing the threat of a business rate surtax to help plug a gap in the devolved government’s finances.

He said: “Hopefully, the next First Minister will prioritise economic growth and bring a more coherent approach to revitalising our high streets and retail destinations. Central to this should be a plan to ease the regulatory burden, scrap the mooted public health surtax on grocers, and finally deliver on the pledge to restore business rates parity with England for medium-sized and larger commercial premises. The lack of rates parity costs Scotland’s retailers £9 million a year, cash which isn’t available for improvements to stores or customer service.”

The SRC said April’s dip in footfall was more pronounced than in March due to Easter falling early this year, which brought forward foot-traffic to shops. The decline was felt across all retail destinations, it added.

Andy Sumpter, retail consultant for Sensormatic Solutions, which helps compile the report, said: “Whilst a drop in traffic may have been expected due to Easter falling early and the May bank holiday falling late, this will have been of little consolation.