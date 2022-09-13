'Such a great move towards equality and inclusion of queer and gender non-conforming folks': Salon group Medusa implements 'respectful' gender-neutral pricing menu

It now says that as one of the largest salon groups in the UK to move to gender-neutral pricing, it hopes to set an example for other salons.

Women have long complained of paying considerably more for haircuts than men, and a YouGov survey found that the average amount paid by males is £12.17, while for females it is £31.99.

Medusa MD Colin McAndrew, who recently won Business Director of the Year for the second time in three years at the British Hairdressing Business Awards, said: “Over the last two years, we have been on a mission to improve the culture of our salons. Next on our agenda was producing a gender-neutral pricing menu.

“We didn’t want to enter into something without feeling fully educated. We hosted focus groups with clients to discuss their preferences and listened without prejudice to why the current style of female/male pricing was no longer relevant. From here, we devised a menu together that felt inclusive and respectful.”

Medusa client Hannah Raymond said: “It's lovely to see companies like Medusa taking an active stance against gender-based discrimination and the pink tax by adapting their pricing model based on clients’ hair rather than gender. This is such a great move towards equality and inclusion of queer and gender non-conforming folks.”

Medusa has been praised by client Hannah Raymond for 'taking an active stance against gender-based discrimination and the pink tax'. Picture: contributed.