Edinburgh hairdressing group Medusa announces support for staff undergoing fertility treatment

The Edinburgh-based hairdressing group recently celebrated its annual awards, for the first time in three years, at Ghillie Dhu, and MD Colin McAndrew has announced that Medusa is now offering flexible working and two weeks’ full pay to any team member undertaking fertility treatment.

It comes after he and his wife recently underwent two rounds of fertility treatments, and “personally experienced the heartache, emotions, and physical commitment” involved.

He said: “We consistently invest in [the team’s] professional development, but during the pandemic I appreciated just how important it is to also invest in my team as people. Having experienced fertility treatment first hand, I want to help others that go through it also. Supporting them financially as well as creating an open culture in the salon will hopefully help lessen the struggles of such treatment.”

Additionally, Mr McAndrew and three members of his team have completed a Menopause in the Workplace course and an expert is booked in with each salon to help educate staff on the subject.

The firm added that 90 per cent of its team and 84 per cent of its customers are female, and it cited a study finding that 25 per cent of menopausal women consider leaving the workplace due to their symptoms.

Medusa – which has salons in Stockbridge, Teviot Place, Bread Street, Broughton Street, Hanover Street and Musselburgh – has also in the last year introduced free period products for all staff and launched a Salon Safe campaign.

