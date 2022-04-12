Stornoway Port Authority unveils firm chosen to build £49m Deep Water Terminal

Work on the “transformational” project at the Outer Hebrides’ main port is expected to start in the coming weeks, and be completed before the end of next year.

The Deep Water Terminal is set to provide modern facilities for sectors such as energy and transport, and its design will enable it to be adapted for a wide range of future uses, say those behind the initiative.

They add that it will be able to accommodate on and offshore wind farm vessels and support other energy sector activity, while its main berth will be suitable for the “largest” cruise liners, and development of the terminal will increase the capabilities and flexibility of the Arnish fabrication yard at Stornoway.

Stornoway Port Authority chair Murdo Murray said the signing of the contract signalled the imminent start of a “historic project which has the potential to truly transform the economy of the Outer Hebrides”.

He added: “The Deep Water Terminal will open a new gateway to the islands for a wide range of sectors and become a catalyst for significant further development here. It is already attracting high levels of interest from potential customers.

“McLaughlin and Harvey are highly experienced in this kind of work and we look forward to working with them on this project. The award coincides with my retirement after ten years as a board member, and I cannot imagine a more satisfying end to my time at the Port Authority.”

An artist's impression of the 'transformational' project, work on which is expected to start in the coming weeks. Picture: contributed.

John Mariner, contracts director for civil engineering at McLauglin and Harvey, welcomed the firm – which is based in Belfast and has offices in Scotland and throughout the UK – being chosen for the work.

“We bring the experience from our ever-expanding expertise in marine works and look forward to commencing works in the near future,” he added.

The Port Authority added that it has worked closely with the Scottish Government, the Scottish Futures Trust, Highlands and Islands Enterprise, and Comhairle Nan Eilean Siar, the local authority for the Western Isles, over the past four years to advance the project, details of which were unveiled in 2020.

