Entrepreneur-fostering The Alternative Board sets sail into Aberdeen office space

TAB Aberdeenshire-East has moved into the new premises, which span about 400 square feet and can hold up to eight people for meetings, in Nautilus House at Waterloo Quay Properties.

The venture in the Aberdeen area is led by Helen Mill, former director of commercial innovation during a 16-year period at Robert Gordon University, and Jonathan Smith, a former executive with a global energy firm and a winner of the Inspirational Mentor of the Year at the 2019 Elevator Awards.

TAB boards – a concept that originated in the USA – meet monthly with support from a TAB facilitator, providing a “trusted space for experienced entrepreneurs to share experience and knowledge”. There are 12 such boards across Scotland.

Ms Mill, TAB owner and board facilitator at TAB in Scotland, said: “While in Aberdeen we have always worked remotely, with many of our members adopting remote or hybrid working, now is the time for us to have a central point in the heart of the city. I look forward to working from here and making the most of our new space for our monthly board meetings, workshops and taster sessions.”

Mr Smith, facilitator and business coach at TAB in Scotland, said: “The office space will not only make it easier to have a central meeting point, but it will also expand our reach and make others aware of what we do – and we are very much looking forward to what the future holds for Aberdeen and the Shire.”

Helen Mill and Jonathan Smith in the new premises. Picture: Michal Wachucik/Abermedia.

