St Andrews cafe and shop Spoiled Life ringing up expansion

Glenn Malloy and Steve Davies are behind the existing three-level store, which was established in February 2020 having been thought up while they were travelling around Europe, and it is located only a few metres away from their original business venture Spoiled Hairdressing.

Amid the pandemic, the lifestyle and homewares shop expanded its online retail offering and sold take-away cakes and coffees, serving more than 300 customers a day.

The site on Greyfriars Garden then welcomed customers back inside when allowed to do so – and it has now revealed its move into stocking clothing lines, footwear, and accessories from 11 designers altogether, with enquiries from customers coming from “all over Scotland”.

The spring clothing collection includes men’s brands Kestin and La Paz, and five women’s brands – Thinking Mu, Sancia, Otto D’ame, Idano, and Hartford – plus footwear and accessories from Flamingos Life, Sleepers Shoes, DMY by DMY, and HVISK.

These names’ heritage ranges from Scotland to Australia “with a few chic European stops along the way”, and there are plans to add “many more” brands to the portfolio for the autumn/winter 2022 season, Spoiled Life said.

Additionally, styling tips and advice will be offered to customers by store manager Juliet Downes, who said: “The brands we have on board are each unique. We’ve already had enquiries from customers from as far as Edinburgh and Aberdeen as many of the brands aren’t stocked in other stores in Scotland.”

From left: bosses Glenn Malloy, Juliet Downes, and Steve Davies. Picture: contributed.

The Spoiled brand also said it has existing connections to St Andrews’ fashion scene, as staff often volunteer to style models’ hair for the University of St Andrews’ Don’t Walk charity fashion shows and recently partnered with the good cause to host glamorous pop-ups and photoshoots.