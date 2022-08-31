Sports facility at former Glasgow school to be converted into 36 'affordable' flats

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Groundwork has officially started for the development at the former Bellahouston Academy site by AS Homes Scotland in partnership with Home Group. The plan is to provide a mix of “sustainable” one-bedroom and two-bedroom flats.

Spanning a 0.7-acre site, the new development has been designed to complement the local surroundings and bring a “fresh yet well-suited ambience to the area”, including an on-site car park, cycle stores and a community playpark.

Kieran Sexton, commercial director at AS Homes Scotland, said: “Formerly used as an educational campus, this site has a lot of potential and we’re delighted that it is being used to bring more affordable properties to the area. As the demand for affordable housing continues to grow, it is important that we do our part to ensure that our homes are available to those in need.

An artist's impression of the flats development at the former Bellahouston Academy site.

“We’re extremely optimistic about this project and the difference that it will make to the local area. It will be rewarding to see this development progress and enhance the local area as it nears completion.”