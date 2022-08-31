Sports facility at former Glasgow school to be converted into 36 'affordable' flats
Work has begun to convert a former school gymnasium and swimming pool facilities in Glasgow into 36 “affordable” flats.
Groundwork has officially started for the development at the former Bellahouston Academy site by AS Homes Scotland in partnership with Home Group. The plan is to provide a mix of “sustainable” one-bedroom and two-bedroom flats.
Spanning a 0.7-acre site, the new development has been designed to complement the local surroundings and bring a “fresh yet well-suited ambience to the area”, including an on-site car park, cycle stores and a community playpark.
Kieran Sexton, commercial director at AS Homes Scotland, said: “Formerly used as an educational campus, this site has a lot of potential and we’re delighted that it is being used to bring more affordable properties to the area. As the demand for affordable housing continues to grow, it is important that we do our part to ensure that our homes are available to those in need.
Most Popular
“We’re extremely optimistic about this project and the difference that it will make to the local area. It will be rewarding to see this development progress and enhance the local area as it nears completion.”
Andrew Campbell, development and delivery manager at Home Group, added: “It’s great to be working in partnership with AS Homes Scotland to add to our existing portfolio of affordable homes in Glasgow. This project will play a key role in further strengthening Bellahouston’s offering as an attractive and affordable place to live and we’re delighted that work is underway.”
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.