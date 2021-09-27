Multi-million contracts will provide dozens of new affordable homes in Glasgow

Work is set to begin on two multi-million-pound affordable housing developments in Glasgow after the awarding of new contracts.

By Scott Reid
Monday, 27th September 2021, 12:29 pm
A CGI of the Kennyhill Square, Dennistoun development. Image: Grant Murray Architects
Housing provider Home Group Scotland has appointed Cruden Building West, part of Cruden Group, to deliver the developments at Kennyhill Square in Dennistoun and in East Balornock. The construction contracts have a combined value of £12.5 million.

The £6m Kennyhill Square development will provide mid-market rental housing in Glasgow’s east end with a range of one and two-bedroom apartments built on the site of a former nursing home.

Designed by Grant Murray Architects, the development includes some properties with a terrace view overlooking Alexandra Park.

Cruden Building West was also awarded a £6.5m contract by Home Group to develop the latest phase at East Balornock, creating 35 affordable homes at the site on Broomton Road.

Home Group Scotland and Cruden have been working with Glasgow City Council on this £50m development which has been built over five phases to date.

Allan Callaghan, managing director of Cruden Building, said: “We will begin work on phase six of building the East Balornock development - a significant milestone as we get closer towards delivering this landmark regeneration which will create around 320 new homes in total.”

Stuart Dixon, head of development at Home Group Scotland, said: “Over the past few years Home Group has played an integral part in helping to energise parts of Glasgow through its development programme.

“The next phase of East Balornock and the development at Kennyhill Square in Dennistoun are a continuation of that programme, with more to follow.”

