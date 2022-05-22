Space tech focus of Edinburgh event to help UK-Swiss trade reach new heights

The Swiss Business Hub UK + Ireland is organising the series of business-driven events through the Switzerland in the UK Tour.

It said the move comes on the back of the announcement that Switzerland and the UK’s respective leaders President Ignazio Cassis and Prime Minister Boris Johnson are to start work on a new enhanced trade deal.

The roadshow runs from June 6 to July 1, focusing on further developing collaborations and trade in key technology and services areas where both countries are acknowledged world leaders – life sciences, robotics, medtech and cleantech as well as space tech (the theme of the Edinburgh event).

The latter takes place on June 8, with additional organisers comprising the University of Edinburgh and strategic space marketing firm AstroAgency, which is based in the Scottish capital.

Also behind the event is Switzerland Global Enterprise, which says that country and Scotland are both leaders in space tech, and the Scottish sector ranked as one of the fastest growing in Europe, aiming to grow in value to £4 billion by 2030.

The organisation also said Glasgow produces more satellites than any other city in Europe, with the work of the Bayes Centre at the University of Edinburgh also being highlighted.

Daniel Smith, founder at AstroAgency, GlobalScot and director of Space Scotland, is among speakers at the event. Picture: contributed.

The event aims to connect Scottish and Swiss space stakeholders, helping identify opportunities for those interested in UK foreign direct investment and research-and-development collaborations with the Swiss ecosystem – and serve as technology scouting.

Scottish business minister Ivan McKee is opening the event, with speakers including Craig Clark, chair of industry-led group Space Scotland; Jake Geer, head of space surveillance and tracking at the UK Space Agency; Sharon Pryde, lead for space sustainability at Scottish Enterprise; and AstroAgency founder Daniel Smith.

Natalie Thomas, head of Swiss Business Hub UK + Ireland, said regarding the series of forthcoming events: “We are extremely excited to be launching this important series of events involving established Swiss companies, plus start-ups and academic and research partnerships.