Edinburgh firm behind new tie-up to boost fortunes of global space industry

Strategic space marketing firm AstroAgency is teaming up with Dubai-based space investment and advisory company AzurX to support businesses in both regions access new development opportunities and forge “collaborative partnerships”.

The two firms boast a global space client base, with AzurX acting as the trusted advisor and counselor to a growing number of the world’s most influential aerospace and space companies including Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin and satellite imaging company HySpecIQ backed by venture capitalist Peter Thiel.

The capital’s AstroAgency has a track record of working with a range of government entities including the UK Space Agency, European Space Agency Business Incubation Centres in the UK, RAL Space and Science and Technology Facilities Council, as well as close to 40 private sector companies such as Astroscale, Euroconsult and Astrosat.

AzurX and AstroAgency previously collaborated on a strategic project to support the Scottish Government and its agencies, delivering the Scottish Space Day at Expo 2020 Dubai. The event served as the stage to announce a new Scottish space strategy.

Space entrepreneur Daniel Smith, who founded AstroAgency in 2019 and is also a founding director of not-for-profit group Space Scotland, said: “We’re excited to explore further collaboration opportunities around space between the UAE and Scotland, building upon strong foundations from Expo 2020’s Space Week in Dubai.”

The UK space sector employs more than 45,000 people in highly skilled jobs - from space scientists and researchers to engineers and satellite manufacturers. The country aims to add space launch capability with five developing spaceports in Scotland alone.

Trade and enterprise minister Ivan McKee said: “Six months on from the launch of Scotland’s space strategy at our Space Day at Expo 2020 Dubai and we are seeing tangible positive results coming to fruition.

AstroAgency team at Expo 2020 Dubai.

“It is great to see dynamic innovative space sector strategy experts AstroAgency and AzurX coming together to bridge fast-growing commercial space activities between Scotland and the United Arab Emirates.

“The space industry in Scotland and indeed globally is seeing exponential growth and international business partnerships such as this will become even more important to allow exchange of talent, ideas and business connections.”

He added: “Both AstroAgency and AzurX played a significant role in showcasing Scotland’s space strengths at Expo 2020 Dubai and I am delighted that they are formalising plans to work together and I am in no doubt that this partnership will go on to achieve even greater results.”

Founder of AzurX, Anna Hazlett, said “Our partnership with AstroAgency has been in the works for some time. AzurX and AstroAgency are both fast-growing private space companies with unparalleled industry connections and experience in our respective regions.

“We are confident our collaboration will deliver value to business stakeholders, as well as helping to support government space ambitions on both sides.”