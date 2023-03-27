South Lanarkshire village gains business hub and gym thanks to wind farm grant

A former 19th century school building in a South Lanarkshire village has been transformed to create a community hub featuring offices and a gym, thanks to a six-figure grant from the Renewable Energy Fund (REF).

The revamp of Abington Development Community Group’s facility follows the awarding of an REF grant, which is managed and distributed by South Lanarkshire Council utilising funding from Banks Renewables’ nearby Middlemuir wind farm. It is the largest REF grant awarded by Banks to date. The initiative will offer a “financially viable option” for small start-ups and local businesses to rent office space.

Katie Stuart-Cox, chairperson at Abington Development Community Group, said: “As soon as I saw the site, I knew it had real potential to become something that could make a big difference to local people. There is a real risk that rural communities like Abington fall behind the times and don’t keep up with the modern facilities people in bigger towns and cities have to hand - this project is hopefully going to showcase the real benefits of having the best, accessible facilities within close distances to rural towns.”

Robin Winstanley, sustainability and external affairs manager at Banks Renewables, added: “The Abington project is a milestone moment for the area and South Lanarkshire as a whole. There is no doubt that this will provide serious longevity and value to local communities. This project is set to bring endless benefits and uses to the area and we are very proud to be playing a crucial part in helping to restore the historical building.”