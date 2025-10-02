“Our research consistently highlighted that taking private calls whilst travelling is the biggest challenge facing hybrid workers and business travellers” – Nikki Gibson

Edinburgh Airport and a city centre hotel are getting private meeting pods to address the modern trend of “meetings in motion”.

Swurf, an Edinburgh-based start-up. has agreed partnership deals with the capital’s airport and Yotel on the city’s Queen Street to install its new meeting pods.

Resembling a US-type phone booth, the pod features advanced soundproofing, a private wi-fi network, smart lighting, air filtration systems and ergonomic seating for those who suddenly find they need a private space for sensitive business calls. Users can book slots instantly for 30 minutes or longer through the Swurf platform.

Two pods will be installed at Edinburgh Airport with an additional unit being installed at Yotel’s Queen Street site. The pods are designed to address the modern trend of “meetings in motion” which was identified as one of the key Business Travel Trends for 2025 by forecasting agency Globetrender.

Swurf was founded in 2020 during the pandemic by Nikki Gibson to connect remote and hybrid professionals with underutilised hospitality venues such as cafés, hotels and co-working hubs. It operates a growing network of more than 450 activated venues and some 12,000 users.

Gibson said: “Our research consistently highlighted that taking private calls whilst travelling is the biggest challenge facing hybrid workers and business travellers. Traditional meeting room hire at airports and hotels can be prohibitively expensive and often unavailable at short notice.

“We are now focused on deploying 100 pods across the UK in the next 12 months with key commercial partners in the pipeline. We’re also looking to raise further investment early in 2026 to support global growth.”

Stephanie Wear, chief commercial officer at Edinburgh Airport, said: “We’re always looking for new ways to make travel easier and more comfortable for our passengers, and these new Swurf pods are a great example of that. We want to ensure passengers have the right spaces and tools to stay connected on their journey.”