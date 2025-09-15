Some might say ‘make money’

New rules on letting licences don’t mean you have to miss out when visitors need somewhere to stay

Demand for hotel rooms reached fever-pitch as Oasis and AC/DC created spectacular scenes at Murrayfield this summer. Over three incredible evenings, the Gallagher brothers performed for 200,000 people in the capital. And 70,000 fans were left Thunderstruck as AC/DC followed them.

People travelled from across the world to see the stars - with “fully booked” signs displayed in most places in the city and wider region. Reports suggest that, combined, their gigs could have brought an economic boost of about £160 million .

And that’s on top of the annual influx – and multi-million pound boost – that comes from the Fringe and Edinburgh’s other globally-renowned international festivals, most of whose visitors are also seeking somewhere to stay.

Fans were thrilled to have three chances to see Oasis in Edinburgh last month (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Discussion about the remarkable demand for places to stay has made me question whether everyone who could have had a share from that massive economic boost actually benefited? And does awareness need to be raised for when superstars – whether singing or sporting – hopefully return?

Since the change in law around short-term lets, it appears there has been a creeping misconception that the door is completely closed to renting out rooms.

Too few property owners realise that a clause in the rules allows them to still profit without needing a full licence to do so. They include some who previously rented out their homes to the likes of festival-goers or sports fans at peak times.

But the rules actually allow for people to do exactly that – meaning that some property owners need not miss out on an income stream that they mistakenly presumed had been lost.

Clare Wilson is an expert in property law

Scottish Government legislation introduced three years ago means anyone who operates short-term let accommodation needs a licence, unless specifically exempt. That includes those who occasionally let a spare room or sub-let while on holiday.

However, temporary exemptions can be sought from the local authority for obtaining a short-term lets licence.

Hosts can apply for three periods of exemption per calendar year, so long as the total period does not exceed six weeks. A temporary licence will allow hosts and other businesses to take bookings and accept guests for that restricted period, without having a permanent licence in place.

This is undoubtedly beneficial for those who have used their property to dip into the visitor market to support their own family finances.

In the wider framework, the Civic Government (Scotland) Act 1982 (Licensing of Short-term lets) allows short-term let licence holders to transfer their licence to third parties via an application to the licensing authority, potentially opening up additional opportunities.

It is important, however, not to lose sight of the fact that it is a crime to operate a short-term let without a licence, punishable by fines of up to £2,500. It is also important to remember that, for some properties, planning permission will be required as well as approval for use of it as a short-term let. Case-by-case checks are the best way forward on this.

Yet, if you take the right legal advice and all of the proper steps, there could be opportunities for you to seize the next time high-demand events emerge, whether at Hogmanay, the Six Nations rugby, or when some of the biggest stars in music take to the stage.

To borrow one of Oasis’ most famous lyrics, there are still opportunities to Roll With It when it comes to our short-term let laws.