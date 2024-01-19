The private member’s club was due to open its first Scottish house in Glasgow this year, but plans have been shelved.

Soho House, which was launched in 1995 as a private members’ club for actors and artists, and has grown to include 27 houses in ten countries, will no longer be opening in Glasgow. It was announced last summer that the first Scottish house would be opened in the city but these plans are no longer going ahead. Soho House Glasgow was due to open in the summer as part of the Love Loan development.

Plans for Soho House in Glasgow

An email sent to Soho House members reads: “I wanted to let you know that sadly we will no longer be opening a Soho House in Glasgow at the former Parish Council Chambers and Collectors Hall. We have been working hard on this development for the last three years with the aim of opening in 2024, but unfortunately it’s become clear that the House cannot be completed within the timeline we had anticipated. Limitations also meant that we couldn’t accommodate everything that our members would expect from a Soho House in Glasgow. For example, in addition to spaces for eating, drinking and relaxing, it’s clear that fitness is also a priority to members and our plans for the existing site didn’t include amenities such as a gym, that we now believe a Soho House needs to have.

“We love Glasgow for its creative energy and talent, although this is a really unfortunate setback, we remain certain that the city is the right place for a Soho House in Scotland. We are continuing to explore potential options to ensure we find a suitable location with the facilities you would expect.”

Developers Chris Stewart Group are behind the project, and have been working with the brand to launch the Glasgow private member’s club. A spokesman for Chris Stewart Group said: “We wish Soho House all the best after three years working in partnership. There is significant interest from national and international brands in the former Parish Council Chambers and Collectors Hall, and we are now able to progress these conversations. Following the successful openings of Flight Club, Hazel, and the AC by Marriott Hotel last year, we look forward to sharing more exciting developments regarding Love Loan in the near future.”

The Love Loan comprises the George Street Complex (which was once home to a range of Glasgow City Council planning buildings including the Inland Revenue building, the Parish Halls and an 80-year-old gap site and assorted small storage buildings) opposite the Glasgow City Chambers in the city centre, near the junction of George Street and John Street.