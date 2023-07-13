New images show stunning interior of four-star hotel that will transform heart of Glasgow

Images have been released of a four-star Glasgow hotel that developers hope will breathe new life into an historic city centre building.

The 245-room AC by Marriott hotel is set to open in October on the edge of George Square. It forms a key element of the £100 million Love Loan development, which includes the revitalisation of the 120-year-old, A-listed former city Parish Halls into 22 “heritage suites” with restored period features. Prominent in the “reimagined” Victorian sandstone building is a stained glass window depicting Glasgow’s famous coat of arms inspired by the legend of St Mungo.

The new-build element of the hotel, which fills an 80-year-old gap site on the corner of George Street and John Street, promises impressive views from upper floors over the city centre to the east and west, including over George Square. The building will be anchored by the AC Lounge, a multi-functional space at the heart of the hotel designed by Hoskins Architects. The four-star hotel also incorporates a 24/7 gym with “state-of-the-art” equipment and yoga facilities.

Craig Munro, general manager at AC by Marriott Glasgow, which will be run by RBH Hospitality Management, said: “With world-class events, venues and attractions, Glasgow is one of the most talked about destinations around, and that creates the perfect backdrop to bring AC by Marriott to Scotland’s largest city.”

The first AC by Marriott hotel opened in 1999, in Madrid, and the brand has since grown to have a presence in more than 220 locations around the world. The opening of the AC by Marriott Glasgow will be the first stage of the Love Loan property development project from Edinburgh-based Chris Stewart Group.