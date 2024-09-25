Socks play part in Glasgow beating Edinburgh and bucking railway station national sales trend

“Our latest sales figures indicate how travel retail remains a marketplace of resilience for our brands” – Hamish Kiernan, Network Rail

Glasgow Central railway station has notched up a 16 per cent hike in retail sales, putting it ahead of Edinburgh Waverley, which is Network Rail’s only other Scottish location.

Bosses at the rail infrastructure group said the strong performance from stores operating across its stations had been boosted by the opening of sock retailer Soctopus, as part of Network Rail's efforts to “diversify the retail experience for passengers”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 16 per cent year on year gain at Glasgow Central covers the three months to July - a period during which the British Retail Consortium tracked a 1.4 per cent decline in like-for-like sales, according to Network Rail, which manages 19 UK stations, including Glasgow Central and Edinburgh Waverley north of the Border.

Network Rail has revealed a double-digit rise in retail sales at Glasgow Central railway station.

Across all 19 managed stations, total retail sales in the quarter reached £225.9 million, delivering an increase of more than £25m compared to the previous quarter while life-for-like sales increased 5 per cent across the retail portfolio. Network Rail’s annual retail sales for 2023/2024 surpassed £842m and were 2 per cent ahead of 2019/20, prior to the full impact of the pandemic.

Network Rail tracks sales performances across the retail, food and beverage (F&B), and grocery categories, with the quarter under review seeing the strongest like-for-like growth in the grocery category (up 8 per cent).

Hamish Kiernan, commercial director, property at Network Rail, said: “Retail at Glasgow Central station continues to go from strength to strength. Our latest sales figures indicate how travel retail remains a marketplace of resilience for our brands. We are particularly encouraged to welcome an additional pop-up to Glasgow and throughout our portfolio we are seeing positive performance supported by our retail and F&B offer.”