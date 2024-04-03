Network Rail is ramping up spending to protect the railway from climate change and extreme weather. Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Rail chiefs have pledged to invest almost £5 billion improving train travel in Scotland over the next five years.

Bosses at Network Rail plan to spend £4.8 billion between now and March 2029, with the aim being to improve punctuality, reduce delays and help services become more resilient to the impact of weather.

More than £2 billion will be spent on renewing key infrastructure, with £1 billion to go on maintenance work.

Network Rail is promising increased investment in drainage, and new technology to monitor the impact of extreme weather when it hits.

In addition, more remote monitoring equipment will be installed to give an early warning of potential problems.

The company is also pledging “dedicated plans” to reduce the carbon footprint of the railways in Scotland, along with proposals to reduce costs by adopting new ways of working.

Alex Hynes, managing director of Scotland’s Railway, which brings together about 150 organisations and suppliers from across the sector, said: “The plan we have announced today will help us deliver a safe and reliable railway for our customers and one which supports the social and economic growth of the communities we serve.

“Over the next five years we will continue to invest in renewing and maintaining our infrastructure while also making it more resilient to Scotland’s changing weather.