Skip the GP wait - major supermarket clinic to deliver prescriptions straight to your door

Supermarket giant Morrisons has partnered with a Scottish digital pharmacy platform to roll out a service that delivers prescription treatments directly to customers south of the Border.

Morrisons Clinic - launched in partnership with Glasgow-based tech outfit Phlo - is an online private prescription service that gives people access to medication for a range of health and lifestyle requirements.

Users can access the services via Morrisons.com and complete an online questionnaire which will be used to assess their suitability for the medication. A “comprehensive review” will then be carried out by healthcare professionals at Phlo, who will dispense the prescription if it is deemed suitable.

The service supports conditions including acne, erectile dysfunction, hair loss, hay fever, menopause, period delay and weight loss. Currently, the service is only available to Morrisons’ customers in England. The chain has not confirmed whether it will be rolled out to its Scottish and Welsh stores.

Adam Hunter, chief commercial officer at Phlo, which launched in 2020, said: “At Phlo, we are proud to partner with Morrisons to launch Morrisons Clinic, a service designed to increase access to healthcare for patients across the UK. This partnership reflects the strength of our shared commitment to providing innovative, patient-centric solutions that make it easier for people to manage their health.”

The global digital pharmacy market is projected to grow to almost £400 billion by 2032.

John Parry, head of services at Morrisons, said: “We know how frustrating it can be waiting to see your GP for an appointment, so we’re delighted to be launching the Morrisons Clinic. Our customers will now be able to order medication for a number of different health and lifestyle conditions quickly and conveniently, all at competitive prices.”