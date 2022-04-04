Ski instructor platform Maison Sport reaches new peak with funding boost

The firm, which was founded in 2015 by ski instructors and former British Alpine Team skiers Aaron Tipping and Nick and Olly Robinson, says it is targeting 300 per cent growth in 2022, amid “unprecedented demand” following the relaxing of lockdown restrictions.

It said the latest boost of £442,000 follows on from the £1.3 million announced early last year, and will “strengthen its position” as it reaches new customer markets across Europe, with skiers in the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Switzerland and Italy increasingly using the platform.

Maison Sport added that it has also recently expanded its service to the SnowWorld Landgraaf, an indoor slope in the Netherlands, as well as to new audiences in the Czech Republic, Bosnia and Montenegro. The firm has also been backed by the likes of Skyscanner co-founder Gareth Williams and last year it said it was among a handful of travel businesses to secure finance from the UK government’s Future Fund.

Edinburgh-based Mr Robinson said: “The end of the winter season alongside restrictions being removed has led to unprecedented demand, with Maison Sport instructors being snapped up at breakneck speed.

“The year ahead will see a number of enhancements to our customer and instructor offering such as a new instructor app, giving them additional capabilities such as a ‘calendar sync’, which enables them to auto-update their Maison Sport availability. We have also moved all instructors to instant book, meaning bookings are confirmed immediately rather than customers having to wait up to 36 hours for instructors to accept a booking.

“It’s truly fantastic to be in this position in early 2022 and to emerge from all the challenges of the last two years with genuine confidence. Thanks to this latest round of funding, Maison Sport is well positioned to continue to deliver industry-best experiences for skiers and instructors and widen the availability of our service including in new European territories.”

Maison Sport was conceived after the founding trio acquired a traditional ski school in France, where it says revenue has since increased around eight times. Its marketplace currently includes about 365 resorts and more than 1,300 instructors.

