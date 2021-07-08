Ski instructor marketplace Maison Sport speeds up with latest backing

The Edinburgh-based tech start-up, which connects skiers and snowboarders with instructors, set out to apply for the funding after feeling the effects of closures at countless resorts across Europe and ski holidays cancelled for many.

Maison Sport now says the capital has given it much-needed financial momentum, allowing the platform to continue to support independent instructors across Europe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It said the Future Fund, developed by government and delivered by the British Business Bank, has allowed companies to apply for a convertible loan with private investors at least matching the government investment.

Maison Sport now has more than 1,200 qualified instructors across France, Switzerland, Italy and Austria. Picture: contributed.

The cash boost comes after it has in the past six months secured further funds from existing advisory board members Kevin Byrne, founder of Checkatrade.com, and Lorenz Bogaert, a serial entrepreneur, as well as new investor Mr Williams.

It said it will enable Maison Sport’s expansion into new markets globally and will help to grow its portfolio of instructors and customers.

The start-up was founded by three former ski champions – brothers Nick and Olly Robinson and Aaron Tipping – and is currently represented in more than 350 resorts, with in excess of 1,200 qualified instructors across France, Switzerland, Italy and Austria.

The firm aims to expand into Scotland, Norway, Sweden and Japan this year – plus Asia and South America in 2022. Picture: contributed.

Chief executive Nick Robinson said: “The Future Fund initiative has really given us a boost to move on to the next level… we’re really optimistic about the way Maison Sport is evolving and we’re looking forward to spreading our vision globally.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.