Site housing vast Ford dealership competes at Scotland’s largest industrial estate
A multi-million-pound project to develop a vast Ford showroom and service facilities has been completed at Scotland’s largest industrial estate.
The 29,000-square-foot building at Hillington Park, Glasgow, sits alongside 171 parking spaces for cars and vans, and has been pre-let to TrustFord, part of the world’s largest dedicated Ford dealer group. It has been finished on time and on budget just seven months after works began on the 3.7-acre site close to the main entrance to the estate.
The £6 million development was built by Muir Construction and TrustFord’s fit out will begin this month, with the new showroom to serve the Glasgow and west Scotland market expected to open in April. TrustFord will join a cluster of major automotive brands in the area including Volvo, Jaguar, BMW, Mini, Renault, Dacia, Harley Davidson, Ducati and Triumph.
Hillington Park, which is already home to more than 500 organisations employing some 8,000 people, is located seven miles west of Glasgow’s city centre and three miles from Glasgow International Airport.
Grant Edmondson, commercial director at Hillington Park, said: “It was essential we met our customer’s expectations and achieve practical completion of the development by the end of 2023. The lease was also concluded on the last working day before the festive break and we handed over the building to TrustFord to enable their fit-out team to start works on the first working day of the new year. Our focus now is to find further bespoke-build development opportunities for Hillington Park in 2024,” he added.
