Site housing vast Ford dealership competes at Scotland’s largest industrial estate

The £6 million project was finished on time and on budget just seven months after works began.

The new development is located at Glasgow's Hillington Park, which is already home to over 500 organisations employing more than 8,000 people.

The 29,000-square-foot building at Hillington Park, Glasgow, sits alongside 171 parking spaces for cars and vans, and has been pre-let to TrustFord, part of the world’s largest dedicated Ford dealer group. It has been finished on time and on budget just seven months after works began on the 3.7-acre site close to the main entrance to the estate.

The £6 million development was built by Muir Construction and TrustFord’s fit out will begin this month, with the new showroom to serve the Glasgow and west Scotland market expected to open in April. TrustFord will join a cluster of major automotive brands in the area including Volvo, Jaguar, BMW, Mini, Renault, Dacia, Harley Davidson, Ducati and Triumph.

Hillington Park, which is already home to more than 500 organisations employing some 8,000 people, is located seven miles west of Glasgow’s city centre and three miles from Glasgow International Airport.