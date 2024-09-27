Sisters-in-law who turned back on financial careers to launch Linlithgow boutique ready for next step

“These improvements will help us better engage with our loyal customers and attract new ones, while showcasing our latest product lines” – Hazel McMartin

The sisters-in-law founders of a West Lothian fashion boutique are gearing up for expansion and targeting customers across the UK following a successful initial period of trading.

Hazel and Kirsty McMartin have secured a loan from DSL Business Finance - delivered as part of the British Business Bank’s Start Up Loans programme - to help grow their Linlithgow-based venture Styled by Macs. The boutique, which has been up and running for about 18 months, stocks a range of ladies clothing, occasion wear and accessories, catering for sizes eight to 20.

The sisters-in-law both decided to leave behind full-time financial services careers to focus on the fashion business, which began as an online offering in 2022. The pair are said to be “passionate about providing stylish, affordable clothing for women of all sizes”.

The Styled by Macs boutique is located on Linlithgow's High Street but growth plans include a potential expansion into a larger store in the town.

Styled by Macs follows a family tradition of incorporating the surname into business names. Kirsty previously owned Mrs Mac’s Bakery, while Hazel and her husband Grant ran Mac’s of Linlithgow, a local ice-cream parlour which they sold last year.

The pair are looking to attract more clients across the UK via the online store and social media. Plans for the business include potential expansion into a larger store in the town, as well as a diversification to include colour analysis services, personal shopping experiences and an underwear range to complement the clothing already on offer.

Hazel McMartin said: “Following a couple of tough years for our family, we both decided to step away from the corporate world and, with our love for fashion, decided to take the next step and launch Styled by Macs.

“The funding from DSL Business Finance and the British Business Bank’s Start Up Loans programme will enable us to enhance our social media marketing, upgrade our website and bring in even more stock. These improvements will help us better engage with our loyal customers and attract new ones, while showcasing our latest product lines.”