Shipbuilding returns to Stornoway for first time in 100 years after milestone agreement
The deal to lease the Marine Engineering Workshop at Goat Island will see Devon-based Coastal Workboats relocate its fabrication operation to the Lewis site. The firm has entered into a ten-year lease agreement with Stornoway Port Authority and will build its range of workboats including those designed and/or ordered by Dutch shipbuilder Damen.
Initially, Coastal Workboats will be constructing an electric workboat, funded by a £6.2 million grant from the UK government. Projects are scheduled to commence before the close of 2023. The new agreement is set to create 25 jobs within the local marine manufacturing sector.
The construction of the Marine Engineering Workshop was made a reality with funding contributions from Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE), Comhairle nan Eilean Siar (CNES), the Scottish Government’s Regeneration Capital Grant Fund (RCGF) and the local port authority.
Alex Macleod, chief executive at Stornoway Port Authority, said: “This partnership reaffirms our commitment to fostering innovation and growth within the marine industry. The facility at Goat Island is world-class, with overhead cranes specifically designed for vessel construction and we are thrilled to support Coastal Workboats as they undertake these ambitious projects. This agreement also marks the return of a dedicated shipbuilder in Stornoway for the first time in 100 years, and we are proud to have played our part in bringing this industry back to the island.”
Coastal Workboats director Brian Pogson said: “As a family-run company, we’ve taken pride in building Coastal Workboats on a foundation of community; actively engaging with a local workforce and supplier network throughout each chapter of our work. We’re therefore thrilled to continue this family and friends ethos with our move to Stornoway - investing in, learning from and growing with a fantastic community with a national reputation.”
Damen Shipyards UK sales manager Mike Besijn added: “Damen supports Coastal Workboats in its move to Stornoway. This first-class boat building facility is close to many of our joint customers in the inter-island ferries and the aquaculture industries.”
