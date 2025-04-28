Life-saving defibrillator donated to Edinburgh school

SP Energy Networks has boosted the first aid capabilities of Juniper Green Primary School in Edinburgh with the donation of a much-needed defibrillator.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new device replaces the school’s previous defibrillator that had reached the end of its operational life, and the cost of a replacement had become a cause of growing concern.

The generous gesture of community support came about after Stephen Harvey, Project Unit Manager at SP Energy Networks, discovered a defibrillator unit that had become available at the end of a project by the organisation, and immediately thought about how it could be used to benefit the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The devices, which can help restart the heart of someone who’s had a cardiac arrest before emergency services arrive, can cost about £800 to £2,500 new according to St John Ambulance.

SP ENERGY NETWORKS DONATES LIFE-SAVING DEFIBRILLATOR TO EDINBURGH SCHOOL

The donated unit, suitable for use on both adults and children, is a vital addition to the first-aid resources of the school, which is located near SP Energy Networks’ Currie sub-station to the south-west of Edinburgh. The defibrillator is the only one in that part of Juniper Green.

Rohan Baruah from SP Energy Networks Community Liaison Team presented the new defibrillator to Alexa Pope, Headteacher, and Helen Galway, Business Manager at Juniper Green Primary School.

Helen said: “We are incredibly thankful to SP Energy Networks for this thoughtful and generous donation. This defibrillator will provide essential first-aid capabilities for both our students and staff, ensuring their safety and wellbeing - and enhancing that of the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s also a great way to teach pupils about the importance of defibrillators, as well as preparing them and our staff on how to use this life-saving device in an emergency.

The defibrillator is presented to the school

“This act of kindness highlights the importance of community collaboration and the positive impact it can have on local institutions. The school community is deeply appreciative of SP Energy Networks support and the proactive efforts of Stephen Harvey and the Community Liaison Team.”

Rohan Baruah, part of the SP Energy Networks Community Liaison team, said: “It was a case of perfect timing as we had a defibrillator available following completion of a project locally and Juniper Green Primary School needed a replacement.