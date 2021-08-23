Scottish social enterprise making luxury mattresses appoints energy veteran as MD

The Aberdeen-based business, which has supported the visually impaired and other “under-represented people with dignity through work” for 178 years, said Donald MacKay had reached CEO level during a 30-year career in the energy sector that saw him live in ten countries.

He takes up the reins as managing director from Graham McWilliam who held the position for six years. McWilliam announced in May that he would be stepping down to pursue new business interests after a short break.

MacKay said: “It is an honour and privilege to be entrusted to lead, support and develop such a highly-regarded and vitally important social enterprise.

Glencraft chairman Jonathan Smith, Donald MacKay – the newly appointed MD at Glencraft, and previous Glencraft MD Graham McWilliam at the social enterprise’s Aberdeen site. Picture: Michal Wachucik/Abermedia

“I’d like to thank Graham for his remarkable work during a time of intense challenges, including the downturn in the oil and gas market and the implications of the Covid-19 pandemic. He passes on a business in a strong position, and we look forward to creating the next part of the Glencraft story.

“I have enjoyed my career in the energy sector but the chance to shape an organisation with an international reputation for quality and one that provides dignity through work opportunities that may not otherwise be available was simply too good to turn down.”

Jonathan Smith, who has been confirmed as chairman of Glencraft, said: “We wish Graham all the best in his next adventure. He led our transformation to a luxury brand, expanded our reach through international agreements and supported the growth and development of a talented team.

“When Graham announced he was stepping down, the Glencraft board set in motion a process to find someone whose leadership qualities embrace the professional will and personal humility that this demanding role requires. I’m delighted to say we have found that in Donald.”

Glencraft is a recognised global luxury mattress brand – with sales to five-star hotels and distribution agreements with companies in Asia.

Customers in Scotland include The Balmoral in Edinburgh and The Fife Arms Hotel in Braemar.

The handmade mattresses, some of which feature 3,000 pocket springs, have been showcased in Vogue magazine.

