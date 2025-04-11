Scottish shopper footfall latest: Will an Easter rebound lift retailers’ spirits?

“If the warm weather can tempt shoppers back to the high street, then hopefully a little deferred spending might be unlocked” – Ewan MacDonald-Russell, SRC

Scotland’s retailers are eyeing an Easter uplift after shoppers failed to hit the high street in significant numbers last month.

Releasing its latest data today, the Scottish Retail Consortium (SRC) said overall footfall was down 6.6 per cent in March, compared with the same month last year. Shopping centre footfall declined by an average of 9.1 per cent, year on year, while visits to retail parks dipped by 1.1 per cent.

On a geographic basis, overall footfall in Edinburgh decreased by 9 per cent, while footfall in Glasgow was down 2.5 per cent. This year, Easter falls in April, while last year it was in March, distorting the year-on-year comparisons.

Retailers will be hoping the sun continues to shine and shoppers get into their stride heading into Easter.

Ewan MacDonald-Russell, deputy head of the SRC, said: “Scotland’s shopkeepers will have to patiently wait for Easter after footfall to retail destinations fell in March. The fall is not surprising with the shift in holiday dates, but that will be little comfort for businesses facing higher costs from rises in wage costs, business rates and national insurance policies from the start of April.

“Whilst lower footfall in March is anticipated, that does mean retailers will be looking nervously towards Easter, traditionally one of the major shopping events of the year. If the warm weather can tempt shoppers back to the high street, then hopefully a little deferred spending might be unlocked. Alternatively, if the uncertainty in the wider economy translates into nervous shoppers that will be worrying news for Scotland's shops,” he added.

Andy Sumpter, retail consultant for Sensormatic Solutions, which helps compile the footfall report, said: “After a bumpy few months, March made for disappointing footfall as shopper and business confidence remains subdued, not helped by ongoing economic uncertainty and pre-Spring Statement jitters. With Easter this year landing in April, some of the downturn in store visits in March could have been from consumers withholding Easter spend. Retailers will now be hoping that strong Easter trading can help balance out a slow start to spring.