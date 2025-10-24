Scottish scientists working on 3D-printed material that will make cars safer

“The protective materials used in most vehicles today are static, designed for specific impact scenarios and unable to adapt to varying conditions” – Professor Shanmugam Kumar

Researchers from the University of Glasgow are working on a 3D-printed “twisting metamaterial” that is likely to lead to improved vehicle safety.

The new material features a unique lattice shape that allows it to twist into itself to effectively protect against a range of impact types and severities. Scientists from Glasgow are working with researchers in Italy to further develop the 3D-printed material breakthrough.

Unlike conventional foams or crumple zones, which provide predetermined resistance to impacts, the team’s material response to blows can be mechanically controlled, thereby altering its energy absorption. They can be fine-tuned to provide stiffer resistance to heavy collisions or softer cushioning for lighter impacts.

The project involves researchers from the University of Glasgow, above.

The materials are made from steel using additive manufacturing, a process better known as 3D printing.

Professor Shanmugam Kumar of the University of Glasgow’s James Watt School of Engineering, who has led the research, said: “The protective materials used in most vehicles today are static, designed for specific impact scenarios and unable to adapt to varying conditions.

“This study introduces adaptive twisting metamaterials as a new class of metamaterials that don’t require any complex electronics or hydraulics to adapt. Instead, they can adapt simply through mechanical control of rotation.

“When we apply compression, the gyroid lattice translates it into twist, and by changing the boundary conditions, we can tune the energy absorption characteristics. These materials can adapt and change their own characteristics depending on the impact type and severity to mitigate effects.

“We believe the material could find applications in both automotive and aerospace safety in the future, providing a single new class of material capable of adapting to different needs as required. It could also support the development of novel forms of energy harvesting, by converting impacts into rotational kinetic energy.”

When the material is compressed by an external force, it twists in a corkscrew-like motion, absorbing the impact energy. In laboratory experiments, the team tested three versions of the material to assess their response to two types of loading: rapid impacts and slower, steadily increasing strains.