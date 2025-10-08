Space-Comm | Hayley Bray Photography

The biggest ever space industry event to be held in Scotland comes to Glasgow in December, attracting global leaders and influencers from government, aerospace, defence, business and academia.

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Space-Comm, Europe’s leading event organiser for the space industry, has confirmed plans for the event, supported by the UK Space Agency and Space Scotland, representing both the UK and Scottish Governments.

Space-Comm Expo Scotland at SEC Glasgow on 3rd and 4th December will attract more than 2,300 delegates, 100 speakers and 80 exhibitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans for the event were confirmed this week with the first wave of headline speakers, sponsors and exhibitors to coincide with World Space Week which runs from 4th to 10th.

Organisers said there has never been a more significant era for the UK and Scotland to be part of the new global space race. It explained that this race is driven by collaboration between government and business, the demands for security and connectivity, and rapid advances in science and technology.

In the UK the space sector is valued at £18.6 billion and expected to rise to $1 trillion globally by 2030. Scotland is one of the fastest growing space nations in Europe, with multiple spaceports and launch ambitions, world leading small satellite manufacturing, data analysis, universities, research and testing facilities.

Space-Comm Expo Scotland will feature a two day programme with government delegations, keynote speakers, panel sessions, networking and exhibitors from over 30 nations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Paul Bate, chief executive officer of the UK Space Agency, said: “From satellite manufacturing and launch to data architecture and analysis, and the world-class discovery science exemplified by institutions like the UK Astronomy Technology Centre, we have an exceptional opportunity to build on Scotland's reputation as a leading innovator in the new space age, to deliver economic growth and enhance security across the whole of the UK.”

Dr Natasha Nicholson, chief executive officer of Space Scotland, said: “Space-Comm Expo Scotland is the perfect opportunity for international organisations to congregate in one of the fastest growing space innovation ecosystems, and to benefit from a host of events designed to stimulate investment and engagement across traditional and non-space sectors.”