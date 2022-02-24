Scottish refurbished PC equipment supplier acquired by Swedish investor

Dalbeattie-based ETB Technologies is being bought by Röko on undisclosed terms with the deal expected to complete in March.

Nick Stapleton, ETB’s managing director, will remain in his role. Tomas Billing, founder and chairman at Röko, and Anders Nordby, investment manager for Norway and the UK at Röko, will join the ETB Technologies board alongside Stapleton.

There are no other structural or operational changes planned, the firm added.

ETB Technologies celebrated its 20th anniversary last year.

Stapleton said: “Over the last two decades, we have built ETB to become a multi-million-pound business and a major employer in the south of Scotland. As we have grown, this has attracted more customers internationally, with 40 per cent of our customers based in the EU and we recognise the potential to increase this.

“While ETB has previously attracted investor interest, it was a must for me that any potential partner would support our growth while allowing us to retain our culture and independence.

“Bringing Röko on board will not only add to the company’s financial strength, it will also support our growth internationally while allowing us to continue operations as they currently exist.”

Nordby added: “ETB Technologies has demonstrated consistent and strong performance for many years. As the business is based on making a difference to the community while contributing to sustainability goals by extending the life of IT hardware, we truly believe the company is in a strong position to achieve further growth.”

