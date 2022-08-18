Scottish built electric vehicle to go big Stateside after sales deal signed
A Scottish designed electric vehicle that has been likened to an eco friendly version of the iconic Humvee could make it big in the US after the signing of a sales agreement.
Glasgow-based EV leasing specialist Wyre said it had secured exclusive rights for the sale and distribution of the Munro 4x4 utility EV in the States.
The deal is seen as significant for Wyre as it establishes an increasingly large foothold for its operations in the UK and US electric vehicle leasing markets.
The vehicle costs some £75,000, with most buyers expected to come from the oil and gas, mining and forestry industries. Longer term, it is expected to attract increasing attention from farmers, one of the main markets for which it was originally targeted.
Wyre director Rebecca Hansen said: “This is an important win for us. The Munro is a great multi-purpose vehicle, and one that has a great future.
“We are delighted we have the opportunity to make it a big success in the United States. Just as important, it is a further step in establishing Wyre as market leaders in what we do.”
The Munro is designed and built in Scotland as a vehicle for carrying people or equipment across difficult terrain. The car has a modular construction allowing it to be adapted for a wide range of purposes, and easy maintenance.
Despite weighing about 2.7 tons, the vehicle has a battery range of up to 168 miles, and a zero to 60 acceleration under five seconds.
