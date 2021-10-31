Scottish local loyalty scheme launches, aiming to give economy major boost

Scotland Loves Local Gift Cards are billed as having huge “power” – and giving people another way to spend with businesses in their communities.

Delivered by Scotland’s Towns Partnership (STP) – the organisation spearheading the Scotland Loves Local campaign – alongside Perth-based fintech Miconex, the programme is described as the first scheme of its scale in the country, giving every region the opportunity to launch its own local gift card.

STP chief officer Phil Prentice said: “The power of these gift cards is immense, potentially driving millions of pounds into Scotland’s economy. Every shopper can be part of this.

“These cards allow us to think local, choose local and – critically – spend local. They are a quick and easy way of showing our loyalty and locking money into each region’s economy, protecting jobs and helping to make our communities stronger and more sustainable."

STP and Miconex are working with local authorities to launch the regional gift cards, with the first year of costs being met by the Scottish Government as part of its £10 million support for Scotland Loves Local. The 17 existing Town and City Gift Card programmes in Scotland operated by Miconex will remain, with additional promotion for each area.

They also cited research by The Gift Card and Voucher Association suggesting that local gift card schemes have a huge multiplier effect, with up to an additional 65 per cent of the card’s value being spent as people visit other shops, hospitality venues or leisure attractions.

Community Wealth Minister Tom Arthur told the Scottish Parliament that the cards would help build inclusive and sustainable local economies.

He said: “This Scotland Loves Local Gift Card scheme will help support all our communities as they recover from the pandemic. They will bring activity into our towns and neighbourhoods – building wealth in local communities and attracting footfall, which is essential for shops and businesses.

“We know money spent locally is more likely to stay in the local economy and support local jobs. I would encourage customers to shop local and show their support for businesses in their community.”

