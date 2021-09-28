Edinburgh-based Commsworld unveils new connection with Scotland’s Towns Partnership

The firm, which says it is the UK’s largest independent network provider, will work with STP to support its key Digital Towns initiative to help organisations in Scotland Improvement Districts become more technology-focused.

Commsworld said the partnership underlines the importance of dependable connectivity and high-calibre digital infrastructure to revive areas hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, helping more companies adapt to sell products online, for example.

Commsworld says it 'cannot wait' to start working with STP to 'make a difference through technology' across Scotland. Picture: Martin McCarthy/Getty Images/iStockphoto.

The Scottish firm last year completed the build of its full-fibre internet connectivity to rural towns and villages in Renfrewshire in what it said was record time as part of the new infrastructure being delivered through the £15 million Connectivity as a Service framework contract signed with the area’s council.

STP chief officer Phil Prentice praised Commsworld, adding: “Digital transformation is imperative for public and private sector organisations… As we look towards COP26 in Glasgow in November, we are eager to commit to making real, tenable changes with our partners and members as we work together to a cleaner, greener future for Scotland.

“We are pleased to be partnering with Commsworld as Digital Towns will be a key feature of the post-pandemic, net-zero agenda. Over the coming year we hope STP and Commsworld can deliver some innovative blueprints and provoke more collaborative approaches.”

Commsworld’s chief operating officer Bruce Strang said the business and STP “aim to ensure businesses in rural towns and villages through Scotland are fully aware of the massive benefits that high-quality and highly resilient connectivity can bring”.

