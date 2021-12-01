Scottish legal firms Morton Fraser and Stronachs unveil key hires

Morton Fraser's three new partners: Jack Kerr, Chris McLeish and Andrew Walker.

Chris McLeish joins the firm’s real estate team from DWF and Andrew Walker joins the corporate team from Addleshaw Goddard. Marking ongoing investment in existing talent, Jack Kerr has been appointed as a partner in the firm’s private client team.

Morton Fraser employs more than 250 people across its operations in Edinburgh and Glasgow, with links internationally to a further 160 law firms.

Chief executive Chris Harte said: “As businesses emerge from what are hopefully the most severe impacts of coronavirus, we have our sights set firmly on the firm’s future and are continuing to invest in our talent first strategy.

“At a time when top talent is in such high demand, we’re delighted to appoint these three ambitious and talented individuals who will really bolster some of our key practice areas.”

Walker said: “Morton Fraser’s corporate team is committed to helping Scottish businesses of all sizes grow, which is perfectly aligned with my expertise. Like Chris I’m looking forward to working with Morton Fraser’s clients, and with the wider corporate team, to help businesses navigate a challenging time.”

Kerr, who has been with Morton Fraser for eight years, since joining as a trainee solicitor, added: “I’m thrilled to become a partner at the firm where I have learned and developed for the past eight years. The mentorship and development opportunities I’ve had through the partners in the private client team and wider business have been invaluable.”

Meanwhile, law firm Stronachs has appointed Stuart Murphy as its first chief operating officer as part of ambitious plans for growth.

Murphy will be responsible for leading operational and financial management at the firm and will oversee Stronachs’ HR and IT teams across its Aberdeen and Inverness offices.

An economics graduate of Aberdeen University, Murphy worked as a chartered accountant with KPMG and in corporate finance with Johnston Carmichael and was most recently finance director of the Westwood Global Energy group.

Stronachs, which is headquartered in Aberdeen, now has 16 partners, with some 90 lawyers and support staff between its offices in Aberdeen and Inverness.

